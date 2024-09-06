Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 247,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 215,465 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $9.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.25 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth $124,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 37.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

