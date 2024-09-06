Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CATX has been the subject of several other reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:CATX opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In other news, Director Lori A. Woods acquired 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lori A. Woods acquired 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,387 shares of company stock valued at $184,656. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $118,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.