Peterson Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.4% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $140.15.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

