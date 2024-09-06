Peterson Wealth Management Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Peterson Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.98. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $236.13. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

