Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.73. 311,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,868,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Pineapple Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGY. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pineapple Energy by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 182,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

