Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.73. 19,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 5,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

