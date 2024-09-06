PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $70.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,571 shares of company stock worth $6,096,228. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.