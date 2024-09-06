Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $89.37 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00009123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $2.03 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.96550439 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,675,116.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

