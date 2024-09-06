PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Posts Earnings Results

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PGRU opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. PropertyGuru Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.