Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.U – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as low as C$6.43. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.43.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT
Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (Pure Multi) is a Canada-based company, which invests in multi-family real estate properties in the United States. The Company offers investors exposure to the United States multifamily real estate assets. It offers investors the ability to participate in monthly distributions, with potential for capital appreciation, stemming from ownership of quality apartment assets located in core cities within the Southwestern and Southeastern portions of the United States, including states, such as Texas, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada (collectively, the Sunbelt).
