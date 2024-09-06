Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,791 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Pure Storage worth $22,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 167.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $70.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

