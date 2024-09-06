Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.29 and last traded at $47.25. 1,346,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,920,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 161.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

