pzETH (PZETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $44.08 Million

pzETH (PZETH) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $44.08 million and approximately $924,662.63 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pzETH token can currently be bought for $2,613.49 or 0.04855183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About pzETH

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 53,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 52,027.80260564. The last known price of pzETH is 2,810.96512308 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $497,065.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

