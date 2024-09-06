Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Small Cap Consu upgraded JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $24.08 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 10,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $177,347.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

