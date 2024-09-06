Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Cut by Analyst

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNX. Bank of America increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

NYSE KNX opened at $50.82 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,686.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 66,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,852,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $101,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

