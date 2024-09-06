Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

NYSE:CFR opened at $109.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In related news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

