Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 287,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,140,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 318.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the first quarter worth about $129,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

