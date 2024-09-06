Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading 1.3% Higher

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 287,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,140,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Quantum Computing Stock Down 4.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Company Profile
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Computing
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.