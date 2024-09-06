Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $47.44 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008584 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,647.18 or 0.99935015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.