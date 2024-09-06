QUASA One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,660.60 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $164,214.00 and $2,660.60 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008636 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,051.28 or 1.00105109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198556 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,131.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

