Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
QLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Quilter to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.
