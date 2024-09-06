Quilter (LON:QLT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

QLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Quilter to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quilter

Quilter Price Performance

Quilter Cuts Dividend

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 135.90 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3,397.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.53. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 75.05 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

About Quilter

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.