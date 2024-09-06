Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Insider Sells $1,243,010.08 in Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 787,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

RDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 137,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 92,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Radian Group by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth about $3,242,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

