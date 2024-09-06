Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RLYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rallybio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Rallybio Price Performance

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. Rallybio has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.70.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rallybio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Rallybio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Rallybio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

