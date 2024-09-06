Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,150.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,018.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,298,963. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,108.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

