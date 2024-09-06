Range Financial Group LLC Invests $197,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after buying an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $4,583,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CMP opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Compass Minerals International

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.