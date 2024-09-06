Range Financial Group LLC Invests $239,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 431 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.79.

ADBE opened at $567.93 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

