Raymond J. Pittman Sells 74,214 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 74,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $313,925.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,884,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,885.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 1,511,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,137. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at $11,722,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 661,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Matterport by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

