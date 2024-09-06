Raymond James Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNT.UN
True North Commercial REIT Trading Down 0.9 %
About True North Commercial REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.