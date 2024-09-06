Raymond James Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$12.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

TSE TNT.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.04. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73. The company has a market cap of C$160.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.52.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

