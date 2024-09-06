RB Global (TSE:RBA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
RB Global Stock Performance
RB Global stock opened at C$113.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global has a one year low of C$80.97 and a one year high of C$117.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.
RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.54 billion.
Insider Transactions at RB Global
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RB Global
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is REV Group’s Pullback Your Chance to Buy Before the Next Surge?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.