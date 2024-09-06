RB Global (TSE:RBA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at C$113.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global has a one year low of C$80.97 and a one year high of C$117.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.54 billion.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

About RB Global

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,857 shares of company stock worth $1,206,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

