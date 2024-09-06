Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.23

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.23 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 32.48 ($0.43). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43), with a volume of 2,672 shares traded.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £56.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Real Estate Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Investors

About Real Estate Investors

In other Real Estate Investors news, insider Paul Bassi acquired 107,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £38,579.40 ($50,728.99). Also, insider Marcus Daly bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £92,500 ($121,630.51). 23.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

