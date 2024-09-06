Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 51,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 377,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGF. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 62,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

