Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Cut by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

