Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $120,800.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,442.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. 4,568,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

