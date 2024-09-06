ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 87.4% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 87.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $124.36 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00117892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00011419 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

