Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 14.3%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.80. 3,678,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,161,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Redfin Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 445,486 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Redfin by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Redfin by 695.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 351,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 307,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

