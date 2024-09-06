Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $150.93 and last traded at $151.22. 218,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 450,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -311.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

