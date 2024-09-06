Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.47). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRAX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $59.04 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 61.47% and a negative net margin of 6,987.01%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 97,561 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.