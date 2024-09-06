Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

IMAX Stock Up 1.3 %

IMAX stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in IMAX during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in IMAX by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 57.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.