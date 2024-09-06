Robert W. Baird Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $157.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $138.27 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $143.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

