Rosenblatt Securities Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $11.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CXM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXM

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.