Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
FitLife Brands Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FitLife Brands stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
About FitLife Brands
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FitLife Brands
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.