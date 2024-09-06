Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF)

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

FitLife Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FitLife Brands stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. FitLife Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.