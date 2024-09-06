Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$52.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWB. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.03.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$51.93 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$52.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.54. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson bought 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

