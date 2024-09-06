Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $142.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day moving average is $125.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,515 shares of company stock worth $1,049,834. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.