RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €32.51 ($36.12) and last traded at €32.62 ($36.24). 995,440 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.71 ($36.34).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.54.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.