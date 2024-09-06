RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €32.51 ($36.12) and last traded at €32.62 ($36.24). 995,440 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.71 ($36.34).
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.54.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RWE Aktiengesellschaft
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.