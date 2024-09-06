Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 186,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 355,533 shares.The stock last traded at $23.92 and had previously closed at $23.43.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sable Offshore

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

In related news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $633,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,041,001 shares in the company, valued at $124,233,465.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sable Offshore in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sable Offshore Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($2.36). Equities research analysts expect that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sable Offshore

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.