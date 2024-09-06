SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0136

SALT (SALT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $46.58 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008567 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,795.06 or 1.00035637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01453679 USD and is down -15.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

