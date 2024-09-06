Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Denver PWM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.82 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.