Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

