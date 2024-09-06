Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Science Applications International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $133.15. 354,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,282. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Joshua Jackson acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.28 per share, for a total transaction of $45,712.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,715 shares of company stock worth $430,207. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after acquiring an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 122.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $11,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

