SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.37. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 74,058 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 366.09% and a negative return on equity of 57.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 526,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

