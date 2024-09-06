Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

NYSE SHOP opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

